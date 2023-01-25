Bromley: Man jailed for killing father, 52, in knife attack
A man has been jailed for 10 years for killing his father in a frenzied knife attack in Bromley, south-east London.
Paul Maurice was stabbed 30 times in the back and chest on the evening of 14 September 2021.
Afterwards, his son, Sean Maurice, claimed his 52-year-old father had sexually abused him.
The 31-year-old admitted manslaughter at the Old Bailey, but was acquitted of murder on Wednesday.
Following his conviction, prosecutor William Elmyn Jones KC suggested the victim had been a "dreadful father".
In mitigation, it was said on Maurice's behalf that he had "borne the brunt" of his father's mistreatment but still wished he had not killed him.
Outlining the facts earlier, Mr Emlyn Jones said the alarm was raised by the victim's next-door neighbours.
Mortally injured and covered in blood, Mr Maurice had called on them for help, jurors heard.
The couple found him slumped on their doorstep, saying his son had attacked him, the court was told.
As he was being treated by emergency services, a police officer asked him who was responsible and he replied: "Sean."
The 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.56 BST.
Following a brief manhunt, his son was found a few hours later, running through back gardens nearby.
The court heard he told officers: "I've got nothing to lose. You lot are trying to arrest me because I beat up my dad who abused me, he raped me... and you want to arrest me?"
Mr Emlyn Jones had told jurors there was no issue that Maurice had killed his father.
The defendant admitted manslaughter, claiming he lost control after a confrontation with his father.
Judge Dennis Watson KC sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
