Two or three Met officers to face court a week, commissioner says
Two or three Met Police officers per week are expected to appear in court on criminal charges in the coming weeks and months, the force's chief says.
Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley made the comments to the Greater London Authority's Police and Crime Committee.
He says the cases "tend to be a mix of violence against women and girls offences", including domestic abuse and sexual offences.
He added: "There's a trickle of them and more are going be surfacing."
Sir Mark was speaking in the wake of the case of PC David Carrick, who admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women on 16 January, and he also mentioned PC Hussain Chehab, who pleaded guilty to child sex offences on Tuesday.
During the meeting, he also revealed a new Met corruption hotline had received tens of calls each week, a third of which related to other forces.
He said the Met had been passing information on to other forces as a result of the calls.
