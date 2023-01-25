Two or three Met officers facing court a week, commissioner says
- Published
Two or three Met Police officers per week are expected to go "to court for criminal cases" in the coming weeks and months, the force's commissioner says.
Sir Mark Rowley made the comments while speaking to the Greater London Authority's Police and Crime Committee.
He says the cases "tend to be a mix of violence against women and girls offences", including domestic abuse and sexual offences.
He added: "There's a trickle of them and more are going be surfacing."
More to follow.