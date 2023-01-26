Met Police 'doing the right thing' in prosecuting officers
- Published
The Met Police is "doing the right thing" in rooting out misconduct by bringing officers to court, a senior policing figure has said.
HM Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: "This is things improving."
Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said two or three officers a week are expected to appear in court on criminal charges in the coming months.
The Metropolitan Police armed officer, 48, was found to have committed dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women across two decades.
The force is currently under special measures, following a series of damning inspections and various scandals.
Mr Parr said: "The fact they [officers] are coming to court does show the Met are detecting them, that they are rooting them out and they are getting them through the courts and they are getting them dismissed."
Speaking at the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee on Wednesday, Sir Mark told the public they should "prepare for more painful stories" as the force addressed issues including "violence against women and girls offences".
"There's a trickle of them and more are going to be surfacing," he added.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has also set out a plan to spend more than £14m specifically on rebuilding trust in the Met Police.
The funds are to support the Met's two-year "turnaround plan" to raise standards within the force.
Mr Khan said: "I'm determined to continue doing everything in my power to make policing in London better and to support the work that has started to deliver the urgent reforms and step-change in culture and performance Londoners deserve."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk