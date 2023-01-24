Police fears rise for baby missing in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their new-born baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police say.
Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in the Whitechapel area of east London on 7 January.
"No child, especially a tiny, new-born baby, should be forced to endure such dangerous, potentially life-threatening, conditions," police said.
The child was less than a week old at the time of their disappearance.
When last seen, they bought camping gear in Argos before unsuccessfully trying to to flag down three black cabs.
Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who is leading the investigation, said it was absolutely vital" that anyone who has seen them should contact the police.
"Every piece of information is crucial to enabling us to find the baby and ensure it is okay," he said.
"They could be absolutely anywhere in the country. Please keep your eyes peeled, especially while you are out and about in waste ground or beauty spots, or while you're walking the dog, and report any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is, to us."
New CCTV footage shows the family on the night they were last seen - they walked with a baby buggy along Brick Lane towards Bethnal Green Road in London's East End before disappearing just after 22:00 GMT on 7 January.
Police do not know if the child was born prematurely or went full term.
The baby has been missing since the parents' car broke down and caught fire on the M61 near Bolton, on 5 January.
It is believed most of their belongings were destroyed in the car fire.
Since then, Constance "Toots" Marten and Mark Gordon appear to have been avoiding police, moving to Liverpool, Harwich, Colchester and London in quick succession.
Ms Marten is from a wealthy family but is estranged from them, police have said.
Gordon, whom she met in 2016, has been a registered sex offender in the UK since 2010, having been convicted in Florida of a rape he committed aged 14.
He served some 20 years in prison in the United States before being deported to Britain.