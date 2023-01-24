Police fears rise for baby missing in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their new-born baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police say.
Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in the Whitechapel area of east London on 7 January.
"No child, especially a tiny, new-born baby, should be forced to endure such dangerous, potentially life-threatening, conditions," police said.
The child was less than a week old at the time of their disappearance.
When last seen, they bought camping gear in Argos before unsuccessfully trying to to flag down three black cabs.
Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who is leading the investigation, said it was absolutely vital" that anyone who has seen them should contact the police.
"Every piece of information is crucial to enabling us to find the baby and ensure it is okay," he said.
"They could be absolutely anywhere in the country. Please keep your eyes peeled, especially while you are out and about in waste ground or beauty spots, or while you're walking the dog, and report any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is, to us."