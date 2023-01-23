Mayor issues high air-pollution alert for London
London mayor Sadiq Khan has issued a high air pollution alert across the capital for Tuesday.
Mr Khan said people needed "to be careful over the next few days" to help the pollution dissipate.
The capital has experienced moderate air pollution since Saturday with the continuing cold, still, and foggy conditions resulting in poor dispersion of vehicle emissions.
Messages will be displayed across the Transport for London (TfL) network.
Schools and boroughs will be notified, the mayor's office said.
Mr Khan said that he he is doing "everything in my power to tackle" toxic air.
"Following the latest forecast from Imperial College London, I am issuing a 'high' air-pollution alert," he added.
"We all need to be careful over the next few days. I'm urging Londoners to look after each other by choosing to walk, cycle or take public transport where possible, avoiding unnecessary car journeys, stopping engine idling and not burning garden waste, all of which contributes to high levels of pollution.
"This is particularly important in order to protect those who are more vulnerable to high pollution."
Mr Khan also claimed that the alert showed why it is "so vital" to make the ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) London-wide "to reduce toxic air pollution in our city".
After a consultation, it was decided on 25 November that from August, the zone will cover all London boroughs.
Earlier this month, Mr Khan was accused of providing "false and misleading" information over the plans.
The Conservatives allege City Hall officials tried to "manipulate" the consultation process.
The mayor's office said Mr Khan was not informed on its progress and only made decisions after the final report.
