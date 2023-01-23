Black Boy Lane in Tottenham renamed over racial connotations
A street in north London has been officially renamed following concerns about the racial connotations of its former name.
Previously known as Black Boy Lane, the Tottenham road is now called La Rose Lane, after the black poet, publisher and activist John La Rose.
His grandson Renaldo La Rose described the name change as a "beautiful thing".
Others have criticised it for bring a "performative display of virtuousness" and a "futile gesture".
Mr La Rose, who is from the area, told BBC Radio London: "Growing up, I didn't know the origins of Black Boy Lane, why or when it was called that, by who or what it was based on.
"But one thing we do know for sure, La Rose Lane is named after John La Rose, and you can see the tangible work he did for the community now.
"Whereas there were questions before, there are no questions now."
Leader of Haringey Council Peray Ahmet said: "We're commemorating someone who has a huge legacy in our borough.
"So this [name change] is only fitting and right and proper."
Who was John La Rose?
Mr La Rose was a poet and social activist from Trinidad.
He arrived in Britain in 1961 and, in 1966, founded New Beacon Books, in Stroud Green Road, Finsbury Park - the first Caribbean publishing house, bookshop and international book service in the UK.
He was an advocate for Caribbean artists, children and workers.
Haringey Council said in 1975, after a black schoolboy was assaulted by the police in the borough, Mr La Rose and concerned parents founded the Black Parents Movement to combat what they described as the brutalisation and criminalisation of young black people.
The movement became "one of the most powerful cultural and political movements organised by black people in Britain", the council said.
How did the name change come about?
Haringey Council began a consultation into the planned name change following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020, and subsequent anti-racism protests around the world.
The local authority said "many other residents shared the concerns about the racial connotations of the name and the impact its continued use has on black people in Haringey".
However, it admitted "a significant number of residents of the street" objected to the plans.
The local authority said the name change was part of a wider-ranging review into the history of street names in the borough.
The campaign group Save Our Statues said it was a "futile gesture" and criticised the use of public money spent on it.
Founder Robert Poll said: "This move is representative of the current impulse to hunt out racism and offence where there is none as a performative display of virtuousness."
Several buildings and streets in London with names linked to the transatlantic slave trade have been renamed in recent years.
