Jewish designers to be celebrated in London exhibition
- Published
A new exhibition celebrating Jewish designers in London and their impact on global style is to appear at the Museum of London Docklands.
For the first time, the contributions of Jewish designers will be spotlighted to show how they helped transform the capital into an iconic fashion city.
Visitors will wander through a 'swinging sixties' Carnaby Street boutique and an East End tailor shop.
The museum is seeking famous garments created by Jewish designers.
They are particularly interested in items designed by Michael Fish, known for dressing the likes of Mick Jagger, Michael Caine, and Muhammad Ali.
Mr Fish also designed David Bowie's dress worn on the album cover of "The Man Who Sold the World" and Sean Connery's 007 shirts.
He was known for rejecting the concept of gendered clothing, revitalising menswear staples, and inventing the 'Kipper tie'.
His use of bold colours and luxurious fabrics made him popular with A-list celebrities in the 1960s, and his gender-fluid style continues to have relevance today, as reflected in the designs worn by celebrities such as Harry Styles.
Other celebrated artists include Cecil Gee, who dressed The Beatles, and Otto Lucas, a German-born Jewish man who came to London in the 1930s and designed hats for Wallis Simpson and Greta Garbo.
The exhibition will use a range of fashion items, oral histories, objects, ephemera and photography to weave together individual stories into a broader social history, highlighting the people that fought against the odds to become leading figures in their industries.
Fashion curator Dr Lucie Whitmore said: "Jewish people were working at all levels of the fashion industry in London throughout the 20th Century, but the extent of their contribution has been widely unrecognised.
"This exhibition is a real celebration of the excellence of London fashion, highlighting the fantastic contribution of London's immigrant communities."
The call-out for high-profile items made by Jewish designers will be open until March 2023.
Fashion City: How Jewish Londoners Shaped Global Style is set to run at the Museum of London Docklands from October 2023 to April 2024.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk