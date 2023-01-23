West End pedicabs have 'free rein' to con tourists, council leader warns
London's unregulated pedicabs "effectively have free rein to con the customer", a council leader claimed.
Pedicab drivers, who in the worst examples charge hundreds of pounds for short rides, were due to be included in the government's Transport Bill.
But it was dropped by the transport secretary and is not expected to happen before the next parliamentary term.
Westminster City Council's Adam Hug said this meant "the chequered flag has just gone down for rip-off pedicabs".
Last year in London's West End a tourist was charged £300 for a mile-long trip from Selfridges to Green Park station.
Another was charged £180 for a three-minute journey, even though an £18 fare had already been agreed. The Met Police and council ordered the driver to hand the money back.
Laws covering pedicabs have not been updated since 1869 and the bikes are treated as stage carriages. This means anyone can buy a pedicab and begin charging people fees.
Mr Hug, leader of Westminster City Council, said the government should give Transport for London the power to license the vehicles.
"Our officers have time and again taken action against pedicab riders who believe they can charge tourists hundreds of pounds to travel down one street," he said.
"My fear is the streets of Westminster, including our busy West End, will now become an obstacle course for... the cacophony of pedicab riders who now effectively have free rein to con the customer."
The council said it had given out a total of £17,375 in penalties and legal costs to 22 pedicab drivers since November 2021. It has also sent 27 drivers written warnings about their behaviour.
In total, 62 pedicab drivers have had their details taken by council officers for blasting out music as they cycle around the West End.
Nickie Aiken, Conservative MP for the Cities of London and Westminster, is involved in a long-running campaign to get pedicabs regulated.
She said: "From my latest discussions with the transport secretary and Number 10 officials that is still the intention."
Ms Aiken said she persuaded then-Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to add a pedicab licensing scheme to his Transport Bill in April last year, but the Bill was dropped by current Transport Secretary Mark Harper.
A Department for Transport spokesperson said the legislation would progress "when Parliamentary time allows".
Additional reporting by Jacob Phillips, Local Democracy Reporting Service
