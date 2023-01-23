Harringay: Six pedestrians injured in hit and run
- Published
Six pedestrians have been injured after being hit by a car on a high street in north London, police say.
A search for the driver is under way after the vehicle failed to stop in Green Lanes, near to the junction with Salisbury Road, Harringay, on Sunday evening.
Police say the incident is being treated as a road traffic collision.
Four people were taken to hospital and two were given treated at the scene. None have life-threatening injuries,
The Metropolitan Police says officers were called at 19:13 GMT and London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade also attended the scene.
Some road closures were put in place.