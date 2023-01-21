Peckham Rye stabbing: Two teenagers charged with murder
Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in the heart in a park in south-east London.
Kalabe Legesse, 29, was attacked in Peckham Rye Park and Common, near Straker's Road, on 30 December.
Nah'shun Thomas, 19, and a 16-year-old, who cannot be identified due to their age, are accused of killing Mr Legesse, whose cause of death was a haemorrhage and a stab wound to the heart.
The pair are due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court later, police said.
The Met Police were called to the park at 20:24 GMT and found Mr Legesse with a stab wound.
Detectives said he died at the scene.
The force has urged anyone with information or who may have witnessed the attack to contact officers.
