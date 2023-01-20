Peckham Rye: Two arrested over Kalabe Legesse stabbing death
- Published
Related Topics
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed in a park south-east London.
Kalabe Legesse 29, was attacked in Peckham Rye Park and Common near a cafe off Straker's Road on the evening of 30 December. He was stabbed in the heart.
A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Thursday.
They both remain in custody at a south London police station, the Metropolitan Police said.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Legesse's cause of death to be a haemorrhage and a stab wound to the heart.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk