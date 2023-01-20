Hackney: Children evacuated as school bus catches fire
- Published
Children had to be evacuated from their school bus when it caught fire.
Firefighters managed to put out the blaze, which left the 30-seater bus as a charred shell. It caught alight during Friday morning's school run.
Another six vehicles and small sections of several surrounding properties on Wilton Way in Hackney, east London, were also damaged.
A Hackney Council spokesman said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.
There were no reports of injuries, a spokesperson from London Fire Brigade said, adding that all the passengers had left the vehicle before firefighters arrived.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.