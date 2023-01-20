Claire Foy stalker given suspended prison sentence

Claire Foy at the premiere for The Girl in the Spider's WebVittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty
Claire Foy is perhaps best known for her portrayal of a young Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's The Crown

A man who stalked actress Claire Foy has been given a 22-month suspended jail sentence.

Jason Penrose, 49, sent Ms Foy more than 1,000 emails within a month and appeared outside her north London home, a court previously heard.

In November, Penrose admitted stalking and breaching a stalking ban.

His sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey was delayed from last month after warnings that he would continue to contact 38-year-old Ms Foy.

Jason Penrose will be deported to the US

Penrose, a US citizen, has agreed to be repatriated.

He has been held in a mental health unit for the past year.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics