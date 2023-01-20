Claire Foy stalker given suspended prison sentence
- Published
A man who stalked actress Claire Foy has been given a 22-month suspended jail sentence.
Jason Penrose, 49, sent Ms Foy more than 1,000 emails within a month and appeared outside her north London home, a court previously heard.
In November, Penrose admitted stalking and breaching a stalking ban.
His sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey was delayed from last month after warnings that he would continue to contact 38-year-old Ms Foy.
Penrose, a US citizen, has agreed to be repatriated.
He has been held in a mental health unit for the past year.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.