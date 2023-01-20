Met Police: Refuge charity dumps 1,071 'bad apples' at New Scotland Yard
More than 1,000 "bad apples" have been dumped outside the Met's headquarters, New Scotland Yard.
Women's charity Refuge said it wanted to highlight the scale of abuse allegations involving officers.
The Met is currently reviewing previous allegations of violence against women and girls made against 1,071 police officers and staff members.
It comes after former Met officer David Carrick admitted dozens of rapes and sexual offences against 12 women.
The Met recently announced plans to reform the force, including its vetting processes, following a series of damning reviews.
The allegations being reviewed span over the last 10 years and relate to 1,633 cases of alleged sexual offences or domestic violence involving 1,071 officers and other staff. The force said it was reviewing them to ensure appropriate decisions were made.
The apples, which were dumped on Friday morning, are made of plastic and painted to look like they are rotting.
Abigail Ampofo, director of service delivery at Refuge, said the action was aimed at encouraging "understanding, recognition and accountability" from the force.
"To know that there are over 1,000 officers where there are investigations taking place or historic events, it is really difficult for women and the British public to have faith in our police service," she said.
"One of the things we often need to say to women is, if you are in danger, if you are in an emergency, call the police - and that is an extremely mixed message given what's going on at the moment."
Ms Ampofo added: "It's imperative that the police show us what they're going to do to make a difference.
"The police need to understand we are not going to accept it any more."
The Met has been contacted for a response.
