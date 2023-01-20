Man arrested after Met officer 'assaulted' and taken to hospital
A man has been arrested after a Met officer was allegedly assaulted and later collapsed.
The Met said the officer was "struck" while attempting to detain the man in Haringey, north London, on Thursday.
Shortly afterwards, he collapsed and was provided with emergency first aid by colleagues before being taken to hospital. He is in a stable condition.
The 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
The force said the incident happened after police were called to a disturbance at 12:20GMT in a building on High Road.
Officers were confronted by a man who struck one of them before leaving the scene.
They chased after him, detaining him nearby. Additional officers attended the scene and the man was arrested.
Once in custody at a north London police station, the Met said the man assaulted two other police officers and made racist comments.
Ch Insp Karl Curran said: "Police officers go to work every day with the primary aim of protecting the public.
"Today, several officers have been injured by a man who had been acting aggressively towards members of the public."
He added: "One of these officers remains in hospital. Our thoughts are we with him and his family, as well as his colleagues.
"I would like to praise the actions of the officers who quickly went to his assistance and provided him with first aid."
