Retired Met police officers charged with child sex offences
- Published
Two retired Metropolitan Police officers have been charged with child sex offences, as part of an investigation into a serving Met chief inspector who was found dead.
The Met said the charges follow an investigation into Richard Watkinson.
His death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
Jack Addis, 63, from Perthshire, and Jeremy Laxton, 62, from Lincolnshire, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 9 February.
Ch Insp Watkinson, 49 was a serving chief inspector for neighbourhood policing in the West Area Command Unit. He had been suspended from duty following his arrest.
He was found dead in Buckinghamshire on 12 January, the same day the Met says he was due to be charged with conspiracy to distribute or show indecent images of children, three counts of making indecent photos of a child, voyeurism and two counts of misconduct in public office.
An inquest into Ch Insp Watkinson's death has opened and adjourned.
Cmdr Jon Savell from the Met's professional standards team said: "Ch Insp Watkinson was facing extremely serious and concerning charges, as the result of a painstaking and thorough police investigation.
"Before this matter came to light, we had no previous information about these allegations or to indicate the officer posed any risk to the public.
"He had not faced any other criminal or conduct matters during his Met career."
