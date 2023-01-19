Suspect due in court over alleged terrorist documents
A man is due to appear in court accused of possessing documents linked to Islamist terrorism.
Abdiwahid Abdulkadir Mohamed, 31, from north London, was arrested and charged on Wednesday.
He is accused of six counts of possessing documents likely to be useful for committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
Mr Mohamed is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
The Metropolitan Police said the arrest and charges followed an operation by the force's Counter Terrorism Command.