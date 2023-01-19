Met Police officers investigated after strip-search of girl, 15
Four Metropolitan Police officers are being investigated after the strip-search of a 15-year-old girl in London.
The girl's mother made a complaint following the search at Walworth Police Station, Kennington, on 11 December 2020, after her daughter's arrest.
A police sergeant and three police constables have been given misconduct notices by the police watchdog.
It happened eight days after Child Q, also 15, was strip-searched at school in Hackney on 3 December 2020.
A spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said serving misconduct notices did not always mean disciplinary hearings would follow.
The mother's complaint to the Met Police was among other incidents referred to the IOPC following public concern over the case of Child Q, the IOPC confirmed.
"We can confirm that four Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers have been served misconduct notices as part of our ongoing investigation," the spokesperson said.
"A police sergeant and three police constables have been served notices in relation to the arrest and detention of the child, who was strip-searched by MPS officers.
"Our investigation began following a referral in May 2022.
"The serving of misconduct notices does not necessarily mean disciplinary proceedings will follow. Due to the sensitivities surrounding this matter, we cannot provide any further information at this time."
Last year, Child Q announced she would sue her school and the Met Police after a safeguarding report published in March found the strip-search in Hackney was unjustified and racism was "likely" to have been a factor.
The report said the girl, who was menstruating, had been taken out of an exam to the school's medical room and strip-searched by officers who were looking for cannabis, while teachers remained outside.
No other adult was present, her parents were not contacted, and no drugs were found.
She was subjected to what police call an MTIP search, or 'More Thorough search where Intimate Parts are exposed', and the review said she had been made to take off her sanitary towel.
