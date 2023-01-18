Met Police chief inspector arrested over child abuse images found dead
- Published
A senior Met Police officer who was being investigated over child abuse images has been found dead.
The body of Ch Insp Richard Watkinson, who was suspended from duty, was found at home in Buckinghamshire on Thursday.
The officer was being investigated for conspiracy to distribute indecent images of children, voyeurism and misconduct in public office.
He was first arrested by police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on 9 July 2021.
Mr Watkinson was serving with the West Area command unit at the time of the arrest.
Due to "significant developments in the investigation", the case was then passed on to specialist officers at the Met Police.
"Following a conduct referral from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), IOPC investigators arrested a Metropolitan Police Service officer on 9 July, 2021," an IOPC spokesman said.
"We decided it was in the public interest for the matter to be investigated by specialist officers from the force with the necessary skills required in this area," he added.
'Welfare concerns'
The senior officer was then arrested again on 20 July on suspicion of child sex offences.
A Met Police spokeswoman said: "A serving officer was arrested on 9 July 2021 by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and the matter passed back to be investigated by specialist officers from the Met.
"The officer was further arrested on 20 July 2022 on suspicion of offences including conspiracy to distribute indecent images of children, voyeurism and misconduct in public office.
"The officer was bailed pending further inquiries and suspended from duty."
Last week, Met Police officers attended the Mr Watkinson's Buckinghamshire home in what is usually an area covered by Thames Valley Police.
The Met spokeswoman continued: "Met officers attended an address in Buckinghamshire on the afternoon of Thursday, 12 January following welfare concerns and found the body of man in his 40s.
"While Thames Valley Police are dealing with this matter, we can confirm the man was a serving Met officer, based at the West Area Command Unit."
