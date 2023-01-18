Hazrat Wali: Boy stabbed refugee after knife sentencing - court
A boy has admitted he fatally stabbed an Afghan refugee in a London park just hours after being sentenced for having a knife, a jury has heard.
Hazrat Wali, 18, died after being wounded in Craneford Way Playing Fields, Twickenham, on 12 October 2021.
The Old Bailey heard how the 17-year-old, accused of Mr Wali's murder, had appeared in court that morning over another incident involving a blade.
The youth denies intending to kill Mr Wali or cause him serious harm.
The jury was previously told Mr Wali had been sitting in the park with a female friend when they were approached by a group of teenagers, including the defendant.
The defendant began to swear at Mr Wali, so the 18-year-old got to his feet and approached him, jurors heard.
Mr Wali then suffered "massive and fatal blood loss" after being stabbed with an 8in (20cm) knife.
Asked on Wednesday why the 17-year-old had taken out the knife, he said he and Mr Wali were "pushing each other" and he wanted to be left alone.
The defendant said he became "scared" when Mr Wali called for "back-up" and told someone on the phone to "come quick".
The teenager, who was 16 at the time and cannot be identified, added: "I thought he had something on him, a knife."
Jurors were told the defendant had previously been caught with a black knife at Southside shopping centre in Wandsworth on 5 August 2021.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on the morning of 12 October to a youth rehabilitation order.
'Watch your back'
Giving evidence with the assistance of an intermediary, the youth said he accepted stabbing Mr Wali later that day, but denied intending to kill him or cause him serious harm.
Garry Green KC, defending, said: "The jury know that you have carried a knife in the past. Do you accept that is true?"
The defendant agreed and said it was "for my own protection".
He told jurors he had been attacked in the past and the court was shown a photograph of the defendant's hand, which needed stitches after he was stabbed with a knife in 2020.
The defendant said he found out via Snapchat a friend had been stabbed to death and his mother had warned him to "watch your back".
Jurors were also told some older boys had made the defendant go to Wiltshire to sell drugs at a house in November 2020.
He then went missing from home and then called his mother to pick him up, which made the older boys "unhappy" and they threatened him, the court heard.
He told Mr Green he felt "unsafe some of the time" walking in the street and said that was why he had a knife with him on 12 October.
The trial continues.
