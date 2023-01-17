Tower Bridge made six times more money post-Covid

The tourist attraction has bounced back after visitor numbers plummeted during the Covid lockdowns

Tower Bridge made six times more money last year than it did during the peak of the Covid pandemic, a report by the City of London Corporation shows.

According to the Local Reporting Democracy Service (LDRS), this is thanks to a rise in tourists after restrictions lifted.

The number of couples getting married on the bridge has also increased.

The landmark made £3.1m between March 2021 and 2022, compared to just £500,000 from March 2020 to 2021.

A report from the Bridge Housing Estates explained that the structure had seen a "steady recovery in income" from "visitor admissions, retail and events".

While adult tourists pay £11.40 to walk up the bridge's towers - £5.70 for children - people living in Southwark, Tower Hamlets and the City of London can explore the towers for just £1.

The report noted that after a dip in visitor numbers during the pandemic, the venue had a particularly "strong boost" in admissions in March of last year.

The venue first got its marriage licence in 2003 and hosts several weddings each year

Tower Bridge

  • First opened to the public in 1894
  • Took eight years to build and cost over £1m
  • More than 30 million bricks were used in its construction
  • Originally brown, it was painted grey to camouflage it during World War Two

