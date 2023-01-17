London Westfield: Sunlight billboards aim to lift post-Christmas mood
In an attempt to combat post-Christmas blues, glowing billboards have popped up in a London shopping complex.
The sunlight-inspired boards release a "happy light", said to be bright enough to boost serotonin levels.
The billboards at Westfield emit 10,000 lux - equivalent to sunlight - and looking at one for just five minutes is claimed to have a noticeable benefit.
"It has certainly brightened my evening commute," says one man who spent several minutes under a billboard.
The billboards, which were unveiled on so-called Blue Monday, work similarly to a seasonal affective disorder (SAD) lamp, used to combat seasonal depression and improve moods.
"SAD lamps are clever devices that simulate sunlight to essentially trick the brain into releasing more serotonin and reduce the secretion of the melatonin hormone," health and wellbeing consultant Christina Ioannou told the BBC. "This helps to improve a person's mood by adjusting our slightly confused circadian cycle (modulating the sleep-wake cycle)."
Although consistency is key, and it's recommended that a SAD lamp be used regularly for noticeable effects, advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi and vitamin supplier Solgar hope this quick boost of light will be seen as more than just a publicity stunt and can help people beat the winter blues.
"By standing in front of the billboards and basking in the light, we hope they might get a little brightness on the bluest day of the year, and hopefully a serotonin boost too," Nathan Crawford, executive design director at Saatchi & Saatchi said.
One commuter who spoke to the BBC at the shopping centre in London at Monday's unveiling said: "I've never used a SAD light before, but I know the sun is supposed to lift your mood. It's nice to look at something that's similar to sunlight, when it gets dark so early now."
January blues
Supposedly the saddest day of the year, Blue Monday is the description given to the third Monday of January.
The concept, created by a travel company in 2005, is that poor weather conditions, shorter daylight hours, the time since Christmas and broken new year's resolutions all combine to make this the lowest day of the year.
"I haven't heard of Blue Monday, but there's definitely a noticeable lull in mood and enthusiasm when it hits mid January," one 30-year-old woman told the BBC.
It remains to be seen how many people who gaze at the billboards here at Westfield feel the benefits but as the country enters another cold snap, the warming glow of fake sunlight is hard to be grumpy about.
