Aziza Bennis death: Daughter admits killing but denies murder
- Published
Related Topics
A young woman has admitted stabbing to death her mother but denied murder.
Hanna Bennis, 21, has been charged with the death of Aziza Bennis, 58, who was found at a house in west London last August with multiple stab wounds.
A post-mortem examination found she had more than 30 stab wounds, with the fatal injury to her right thigh.
At the Old Bailey on Monday, her daughter denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
The court heard police had forced entry to the property in Boddington Gardens, Ealing, after reports of screaming.
The victim was found lying on the living room floor.
The defendant faces a two-week trial from 31 July.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.