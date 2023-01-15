Boy thrown from Tate Modern platform making progress, family say
A boy who is recovering from life-changing injuries he received when he was thrown from the Tate Modern viewing platform has made "considerable progress", his family have said.
The boy, who was six at the time of the fall in 2019, was "delighted" to take part in adapted archery and a form of Judo, his family said in a statement.
They also said his sight and memory was improving.
Jonty Bravery was convicted of attempted murder and jailed in 2020.
During Bravery's sentencing, the court heard the boy, who had been visiting London from France, would require round-the-clock care until at least 2022 as he had suffered a bleed to the brain and fractures to his spine.
'Extremely courageous'
In a post on a GoFundMe page, which has raised almost 400,000 euros (£354,000) towards his recovery, the boy's family said he was increasingly taking part in physical activity as part of his treatment.
They said they had spoken to specialists in Paris, who had recommended appropriate physical activity, and as a result, they had registered him "for equine therapy and the swimming pool with his specialised educator".
The family said the boy had taken up a gentle form of Judo in October and had occasionally taken part in adapted archery.
"Our son has always loved sports, he is delighted to do all this," they said.
They said the youngster's sight and memory was also improving and he had made "considerable progress in swallowing and breathing".
"He remembers more and more things he did or was told during the day," they said.
They added that he had received "very positive" school results and "manages to follow in class despite his difficulties, because he is extremely courageous and hardworking".
