Euston shooting: Girl, 7, and three women injured near church
- Published
Three women and a seven-year-old girl have been injured in a shooting close to a church in central London.
The women, aged 54, 48 and 41, are being treated in hospital after the attack which happened as a funeral took place at St Aloysius R.C. Church, in Euston, at about 13:30 GMT.
The 48-year-old potentially suffered life-changing injuries, while the two other women's conditions are not life-threatening, the Met Police said.
The girl's condition is not yet known.
The London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance were called to the scene in Phoenix Road after police received reports of shots being fired from a moving vehicle.
No arrests have been made but detectives have urged anyone with video footage or CCTV to contact the force.
