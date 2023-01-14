Euston shooting: Girl, 7, and three women injured near church
Three women and a seven-year-old girl have been injured in a shooting close to a church in central London.
Police responded to reports shots were fired from a moving vehicle, while a funeral took place at St Aloysius R.C. Church, in Euston, at about 13:30 GMT.
The women, aged 54, 48 and 41, are being treated in hospital after the attack.
The 48-year-old suffered potentially life-changing injuries, while the girl's condition is not yet known.
The other two women's conditions are not life-threatening, the Met Police said.
London Ambulance Service and an air ambulance were also called to the scene in Phoenix Road.
No arrests have been made but detectives have urged anyone with video footage or CCTV to contact the force.
Road closures are in place while police investigate at the scene.
Photographer Simon Lamrock said when he first arrived at the church, people had been evacuated through a side entrance.
"It's a very busy area. All the local residents had come out to find out what was going on," Mr Lamrock said.
"There was shock and surprise. That was the mood of people trying to work out what had happened.
"Police and emergency services were on scene very, very fast."
