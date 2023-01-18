Euston shooting: Man bailed over drive-by attack at church
A man arrested over a drive-by shooting at a church in central London, which left a seven-year-old girl in a life-threatening condition, has been bailed.
A 12-year-old girl and four women were also injured at St Aloysius Church in Euston when shots were fired from a moving vehicle on Saturday afternoon.
The Met Police said the 22-year-old man had been bailed pending further inquiries until mid-February.
The girl remained in a stable but life-threatening condition, the force added.
A shotgun was fired during a memorial service attended by hundreds of people at the Roman Catholic church on Phoenix Road at about 13:30 GMT.
The service was a requiem Mass for Sara Sanchez, 20, and her mother, Fresia Calderon, 50, who died in November.
Supt Jack Rowlands said on Sunday officers "found multiple people with injuries caused by pellets from a shotgun".
Four women, aged 21, 41, 48 and 54, were taken to hospital, where their injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.
A 12-year-old girl sustained a leg injury and was expected to make a full recovery, officers added.
CCTV footage shows a dark car being driven down Phoenix Road and, seconds later, a gunshot noise can be heard.
Supt Rowlands said officers were seeking information about a black Toyota.
"We believe the suspects discharged a shotgun from a moving vehicle, which was a black Toyota C-HR, likely a 2019 model or similar," he said.
Father Jeremy Trood conducted the memorial service for Ms Sanchez, who died from leukaemia in November, and her mother, Ms Calderon, who died the same month.
Ms Sanchez had suffered from leukaemia for three years, while her mother died from a rare blood clot on arrival at Heathrow from Colombia.
Fr Trood said the Mass had just finished and the congregation was leaving when he heard an "enormous bang".
Detectives have urged anyone with information or who witnessed the attack to contact the force.
