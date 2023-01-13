Brixton concert crush venue to remain closed for three months
The Brixton 02 Academy is to remain closed for a further three months after two people died when they were crushed at a concert.
Afro-pop singer Asake's gig was cut short when a large number of people tried to enter the foyer of the south London venue on 15 December last year.
Rebecca Ikumelo and Gaby Hutchinson were fatally injured in the crush.
Academy Music Group, which runs the venue, said it would remain closed while the investigation continues.
The venue's licence had previously been suspended by Lambeth Council until 16 January.
