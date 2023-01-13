Camden Highline: Council to consider walkway plans
The team behind plans to create a walkway along disused railway tracks in north London has asked permission to begin the first phase of construction.
The Camden Highline project wants to transform 1.2km (0.7 mile) of old tracks into a new walking attraction.
The route would run from Camden Gardens to York Way, near St Pancras station, and it is hoped it could attract about 2.5m people a year.
Camden Council is to consider the scheme at its meeting next week.
The project has been inspired by the 2.3km (1.4 mile) long New York High Line.
The initial phase of the project includes the creation of a high-level garden on a viaduct, commercial kiosks in some arches, seating, a pedestrian walkway, event spaces, and a woodland balcony. There are further plans for a lift and viewing platform.
The first section will be 260m (850ft) long, running from Camden Gardens to Camden Road, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The multi-million pound project has been praised by the National Trust as "a shining example of considerate, publicly guided, socially conscious planning that celebrates these vital benefits and aims to improve London's infrastructure in an environmentally responsible way".
Camden's planning committee will consider the first phase at its meeting on Thursday and has been advised by planning officers to approve it.
Some concerns have been raised by residents group, Tenants Residents Associations, Camden Town (TRACT), over potential noise issues and the impact of the walkway on nearby homes.
There have been 57 letters of objection from residents who are concerned about security, crime, and noise.
The council has also received 346 letters of support from individuals who want to see the disused land transformed.
Local police have requested a contribution of £132,000 to help with the extra policing demands as they fear parts of the new walkway could be used as hiding places for weapons or stashes of drugs.
