Couple missing with newborn baby urged to contact police
- Published
The Met Police has called on a couple who went missing with their newborn child to "think of your baby's health" and contact officers.
Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their baby were last seen in East Ham, east London, a week ago.
Officers believe Ms Marten had recently given birth and neither she nor her baby had seen medical professionals.
The force said officers wanted to "ensure your child is medically well and has no underlying issues".
It is believed the couple were driving on the M61 near Bolton when their car broke down on 5 January.
The car was found empty but Greater Manchester Police believes the family left the motorway safely.
Officers were able to establish that they travelled to Liverpool before sightings in Essex were reported.
Essex Police said it had checked every hotel and B&B in the Colchester district on Monday night.
Detectives reviewed hours of CCTV and found footage placing them at East Ham station, in Newham, between 11:45 and 12:30 GMT on 7 January.
The Met, which has taken over the investigation, said officers from Essex Police had established the trio took a taxi from Harwich to East Ham that day.
Det Supt Lewis Basford made a direct plea to the couple to make contact with officers.
He said: "Constance and Mark, I appeal directly to you, please think of your baby's health and wellbeing, and get in touch with us so we can ensure your child is medically well and has no underlying issues.
"Please do this for your child. You wouldn't be able to forgive yourself if they became poorly. All we want to do is help you and your baby."
He also appealed to members of the public who might have seen the trio to contact police.
"This is a fast-moving investigation and we have a number of officers from across the Met carrying out urgent inquiries to find Constance, Mark and their baby," he said.
"The help from members of the public has been invaluable over the past week and I would appeal to anyone who believes they have seen Constance, Mark or their newborn baby - either in London or further afield - to contact us without delay.
"Together we can ensure they and their newborn baby are safe and well."
Anyone with information can call 020 7175 0785 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk