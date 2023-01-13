Woman found dead in council flat in Southwark
The body of a woman who may have been dead for weeks or even months has been found in a south London council flat.
Police confirmed the body was found at a residential property on Newcomen Street, in Southwark, on 6 January.
The woman has not yet been identified. The Met Police said her death was not thought to be suspicious.
Neighbours on the Tabard Garden Estate have told BBC Radio London the woman had complained about her living conditions to Southwark Council.
'Extremely upsetting'
Jeffrey Boachie-Frimpong said he noticed a leak coming from above last summer and when he visited her flat he discovered she was "living in a swamp".
He says he and his wife advocated for his neighbour by complaining a number of times to the council about the conditions.
The council told him they could not get into the flat, Mr Boachie-Frimpong said.
Reacting to news of the death, Southwark councillor Darren Merrill said he was incredibly saddened by the news of the woman's death.
Mr Merrill, cabinet member for council homes and homelessness, added: "We are supporting the police in establishing the exact circumstances, and thoroughly checking all records the council holds in relation to this property and the tenant.
"I know this is an extremely upsetting situation for people living in the block, and I want to reassure them that we will offer as much support as we can."