Blue singer Lee Ryan guilty of racially aggravated assault
The Blue singer Lee Ryan has been convicted of the racially aggravated assault of a flight cabin crew member.
Ryan, 39, had drunk a bottle of port before boarding a London City Airport flight, where the attack happened on 31 July, Ealing Magistrates' Court heard.
The court was told the pop star had been eating cheese and drinking alcohol in an airport lounge before boarding the plane.
Ryan, who denied the charge, told the court his actions were "playful".
'Do you know who I am?'
Giving evidence, a different flight attendant said she had been approached by Ryan shortly after the plane departed, when he had asked to be upgraded from economy to business class.
She told the court his request was refused because the plane was full.
"He told me he had a problem, that he was being harassed by other passengers, that he was famous and asked did I know who he was," she said.
The flight attendant added: "He was angry, saying he was a gold-card holder and that he needed to be moved because of this."
She told the court she had noticed Ryan was "slurring his words and staggering around" and said he was refused more alcohol and told to return to his seat.
The boyband star was also found guilty of being drunk on an aircraft, assaulting a police officer and behaving in an abusive way towards the crew member.