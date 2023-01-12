Police appeal after shooting in 'broad daylight' leaves man in hospital
The Met Police has issued an appeal for information after a man was shot in "broad daylight" in Ponders End in Enfield, north London.
Officers were called by hospital staff at 14:33GMT on Saturday 7 January after a 26-year-old man was admitted with a gunshot injury.
The force said it believed the man was shot while sitting in a parked car.
The man remains in a critical condition in hospital. There have been no arrests so far.
'Brazen violence'
Senior investigator Det Ch Insp Gemma Alger said: "We believe the victim was in a car with friends parked up in Derby Road when they were approached by at least two suspects who fired without warning and then fled on foot.
"I know the incident has horrified members of the local community, who are disgusted that such brazen violence could take place in broad daylight on their streets.
"As if often the case, the answer to establishing the chain of events that led to this incident could lie in the community," she added.
"We've heard from people already, but we remain keen to hear from those who have information they want to share with us."
Det Supt Marco Bardetti said: "It is vital that police and the community work together to put criminals behind bars.
"If you have information you want to share, but may be worried about it, that is understandable.
"Methods such as the independent charity Crimestoppers are 100% anonymous - and you could provide us with valuable information to make arrests."
The Met asked anyone with information to contact police, quoting CAD 3607/7JAN, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.