Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
- Published
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned.
There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England.
"There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will be able to come to your home today," Chelsea and Westminster Hospital said.
Most women who give birth in hospital arrange their own transport there.
The 12-hour walkout, which also affects Wales, started at 11:00 GMT and is the second strike following last month's industrial action.
"We cannot guarantee a quick journey into hospital should you need it during an emergency for you and your baby," Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust said.
A decision not to come into hospital for those planning a home birth "may compromise the safety of you and your baby", the trust added.
"We would like to encourage you to call us early and make sure you have a suitable plan to come to hospital," it advises.
"We will be suspending our home-birth service to maximise safety during the ambulance strikes," St George's NHS Trust said.
Another trust has said the strikes "will cause further pressure on our already busy hospitals, particularly A&E".
Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust has warned of "extremely long waits" on Wednesday.
London Ambulance Service warned "you may be advised to arrange alternative transport to hospital" if your condition was not life-threatening".
A spokesperson said: "In a serious medical emergency, call 999. This includes unconsciousness, chest pain, difficulty breathing, severe loss of blood and choking."
