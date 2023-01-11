Arsenal FC: Artwork to adorn exterior of Emirates Stadium
Arsenal football club has unveiled several new pieces of artwork that will adorn the exterior of Emirates Stadium.
The artwork marks a historical moment for the club, which says it is an expression of its community values, history and pursuit of progress.
There are eight pieces of art in the collection, each representing a different theme.
The artwork was led by several critically acclaimed artists including Turner Prize-winner Jeremy Deller.
The design process began in April 2022 through a series of consultations and workshops with a diverse group of 100 Arsenal supporters.
Former club players such as Kelly Smith and the family of Geordie Armstrong also lent their support to bringing the artwork to life.
'A celebration of community'
One of the most notable pieces is the Victoria Concordia Crescit that features 12 iconic Arsenal players ready for battle as they stand alongside the famous cannons.
The cannons have been part of the club's identity since 1886 when it was formed by workers at the Royal Arsenal Ordnance Factory.
Other pieces of art include Remember Who You Are, which depicts the stadium's East Stand, and Invincible, a tribute to the women's Champions League winning team of 2006/07 and the men's Premier League season of 2003/04.
Arsenal CEO, Vinai Venkatesham, said: "We started with a blank canvas with the hope of capturing and expressing our rich history, our values of community and progress and reflect what Arsenal stands for in 2023 and beyond.
"The project has brought together our supporters, community, legends and staff as one. It's a real celebration of the Arsenal community, designed for and by the Arsenal family."
This new addition to Emirates Stadium is expected to attract even more visitors and fans to the area, positioning the stadium as not only a sports venue but also as a cultural landmark in north London.
Speaking of the creative process, graphic designer David Rudnick said: "Across the eight pieces of art we hope we've created something for everyone.
"The type-based designs implement typefaces from a project we've been undertaking with the club and the supporters' workshops, to craft a set of voices incorporating both patterns and symbols synonymous with Arsenal".
The installation of the eight pieces will begin on Thursday and continue over the coming weeks.