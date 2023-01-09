Tower Hill: Covid scientist jailed for killing artist in car crash
A Covid scientist has been jailed for two years for knocking down and killing an artist while speeding in London.
Ibnu Rizwan was driving at about 30mph on a 20mph road near Tower Bridge when he hit David Joseph Evans.
Before the crash Rizwan, of Wandsworth, had met up for a drink with friends in Tooting on 8 August 2021 when he hired a Zip car to drive them to a club in Shoreditch, the Old Bailey heard.
The 29-year-old previously admitted causing death by dangerous driving.
The court was told Mr Evans was crossing Minories road as he made his way towards Tower Hill station shortly after midnight when he was hit by Rizwan.
Prosecutor Rekha Kodikara said Rizwan, an epidemiologist specialising in Covid and monkeypox data, would have had about 1.28 seconds to respond to seeing Mr Evans.
"Had he travelled at the speed limit or less Mr Evans would have been able to complete that crossing in time without Mr Rizwan having to take any action to avoid colliding with him," he said.
A breath test also found the defendant was close to exceeding the drink-drive limit.
Mr Evans, 32, never regained consciousness and he died from brain injuries five days later.
'Most remarkable mind'
In court, his parents Lynne and Janet Evans, brother Luke and fiancée Christina Mongelli said he was a talented artist, musician and actor who had switched from studying medicine at Cambridge University to creative arts at St Martin's College in London.
Mr Evans was also described as having "the most remarkable mind, capacity for learning and understanding, kindness and compassion".
In mitigation, David Burgess read out a letter to the judge in which Rizwan expressed his deep sorrow for what happened to Mr Evans.
Speaking about the 29-year-old, he added: "He is a scientist of considerable talent who has worked hard and contributed to the community both in that regard and also in the sense of assisting young people in a local club with his boxing classes."
In addition to the prison sentence, Rizwan was also disqualified from driving for four years.
Judge Nigel Lickley acknowledged the "moving" statements by Mr Evans' family, saying: "He was undoubtedly a very talented and much-loved man. He had his whole life ahead of him and he will not be forgotten."
On Rizwan, he said: "You are clearly very remorseful."
