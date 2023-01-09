No Trousers Tube Ride: Trouser-less travellers take to Tube for event

Three trouser-less men in suits sit and chat on the Elizabeth Line at Bond Street station.PA Media
Participants were advised to "read a magazine or whatever you would normally do", which meant a commuter catch-up for some

Dozens of people bared their briefs for London's annual No Trousers Tube Ride on Sunday.

Trouser-less passengers took to the Tube as part of the annual No Pants Subway Ride - a global event that began in New York in 2002.

This year's event was the first since the pandemic began, and was the group's first trip on the Elizabeth line.

Attendees set off in winter warmers before splitting up to strip off in stations across the capital.

Participants paraded across the concourse at Paddington, used ticket machines and escalators at stations without trousers, and rode the Elizabeth line half-suited and booted.

One man brought his tropical taste in trunks to the Tube journey

Organisers The Stiff Upper Lip Society said the aim of the event was "to make people laugh" and have "fun".

People were encouraged by the organisers to wear fun underwear, but nothing "that might offend people".

Some people used the event as a chance to show off their stripes
Bare-legged book worms were among the crowds lined up on the concourse for the event
Everyone made sure they bought their ticket to ride, albeit trouser-less
One snappy dresser chose to wear underwear with a shark design

