Jermaine Cools: Teenager pleads guilty to murder of boy, 14
A teenager has admitted murdering a 14-year-old boy who was London's youngest stabbing victim in 2021.
Jermaine Cools was attacked in a fight involving a number of people near West Croydon station in south London on 18 November 2021. He took himself to hospital where he later died.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds.
A 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty to murder at the Old Bailey on Monday and is due to be sentenced on 24 February.
The victim's family was in court for the guilty plea although the facts of the case were not outlined.
The defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, previously admitted possessing a knife in London Road on the same date. He remains in custody.
Last November, a plaque was unveiled near to the place where Jermaine died.
At the time his father, Julius Cools, said: "I want him to rest in peace by getting justice for him."
