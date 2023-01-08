South-east London roads remain closed after homes flooded
Road closures will remain in place while engineers repair a burst water main that flooded homes in south-east London, Thames Water said.
Fire crews evacuated people from six basement flats in Meadowcourt Road and Eltham Road in Blackheath, after they were flooded to a depth of about 20cm (8in) at about 04:38 GMT on Friday.
Transport for London (TfL) said parts of the A20 and A23 were closed.
Thames Water said repairs could take up to one week to be completed.
Other homes in the area were left without water or with low pressure on Friday after the ruptured pipe flooded an area of about 600m (2,000ft) by 200m (650ft) to a depth of around 50cm (20cm), London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
Thames Water said another smaller pipe had also burst in Duke Humphrey Road.
The water company said on Sunday that customers in both areas should have their water supply back.
It added Eltham Road, between Burnt Ash Road and Kidbrooke Park Road, would remain closed while engineers carried out repairs.
TfL said the A23 was also affected, with Coldharbour Lane near Electric Lane shut to facilitate the works.
"We expect it to take a week to complete the work, due to the scale of the burst," a Thames Water spokesman said.
"We are really sorry if you have been affected by either of these incidents, we know how worrying it is to be without water."
The water company advised drivers to check the TfL website for the latest updates.
