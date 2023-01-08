South Woodford crash: Man dies after car crashes into building
A man has died after his car crashed into a building in east London.
The Air Ambulance was called to the collision in High Road, South Woodford, at about 10:00 GMT on Saturday.
The driver of the car, who was in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed, the Met Police said.
Detectives believe no other vehicles were involved and have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
