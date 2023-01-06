Afghan refugee murdered in row over girl, court told
An 18-year-old Afghan refugee was fatally stabbed in a south-west London park by another teenager during a fight over a girl, a court has heard.
Hazrat Wali died after being attacked in Craneford Way Playing Fields, Twickenham, on 12 October 2021.
The Old Bailey heard he suffered "massive and fatal blood loss" after being stabbed with an 8in (20cm) knife when he and a girl he was with were approached by a group of teenagers.
A 17-year-old boy denies murder.
On the opening day of the trial, a jury was told Mr Wali had been sitting in the park with a female friend when they were approached by a group of teenagers, including the defendant.
One of the girls in the group said the pair "looked nice together".
The defendant then began to swear at Mr Wali and the two began to push each other, prosecutor Jacob Hallam KC told the court.
The jury heard the female friend of Mr Wali's then noticed the 17-year-old, who was aged 16 at the time, was holding a large, black knife, with "zigzag-shaped indentations" on the top of the blade.
As the two teenagers continued to push each other, the 17-year-old stabbed Mr Wali in the right side with the knife, Mr Hallam said.
The blade pierced Mr Wali's liver and caused "massive and fatal blood loss", the prosecutor explained, adding that pathologists analysing the wound found it would have required "at least moderate force".
After he was stabbed, Mr Wali was heard saying "why did they stab me?", Mr Hallam said.
'Acted out of anger'
The final stages of the fight were witnessed by participants in a nearby rugby match between two local school teams.
During evidence given to the police, one of the players said he saw Mr Wali chase his attacker with a stick, return a short time later, and then faint, the jury was told.
Emergency services went to the scene but were unable to save Mr Wali's life and he died about an hour later.
Mr Hallam told the court the defendant had previously said he had acted out of anger.
"Although he speaks of acting in what he claims was self-defence, he says that when he stabbed Hazrat it was 'just anger', and stabbing was 'a way to release your anger'," the prosecutor said.
The trial continues.
