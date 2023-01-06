Blackheath homes flooded after water main bursts
Six properties have been flooded and several roads closed after a water main burst in south-east London.
People were evacuated from six basement flats in Meadowcourt Road and Eltham Road in Blackheath after they were flooded to a depth of about 20cm.
Other homes in the area have been left without water or with low pressure and London Fire Brigade (LFB) has advised people to avoid the area.
LFB added the flooding was now "under control" and no injuries were reported.
Ten fire engines and some 70 firefighters were called to the scene at 04:38 GMT.
The ruptured pipe flooded an area of about 600m by 200m to a depth of around 50cm, according to LFB.
As well as homes being evacuated, the local fire station has been affected by the flooding while Blackheath High School has had to close its junior school.
LFB added "significant road closures" remained in place and buses in the local area have been diverted.
Properties in the postcode districts of SE3, SE7, SE9, SE10, SE12, SE13 and SE15 have been experiencing no or low water pressure as a result of the burst main, according to Thames Water.
In a statement the firm said: "We're really sorry if you've been affected by a large burst pipe early this morning on the A20 Eltham Road, in SE12.
"We've now shut off the flow from the damaged section and are working to get things back to normal as soon as possible.
"We'd also like to apologise to drivers affected by the closure of the A20."
