Met Police: PC Sam Grigg pleads guilty false imprisonment and assault charges
- Published
A former Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and actual bodily harm charges.
PC Sam Grigg, 36, used duct tape to restrain Natasha Rabinowitz in a house in Twickenham, south-west London, on 2 December last year.
He was attached to the South West Basic Command Unit and was suspended from duty after being charged.
Kingston Crown Court heard Grigg and Ms Rabinowitz were known to each other.
The Met said Ms Rabinowitz, in her 20s, suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.
Grigg, of Hazel Close, Twickenham, who appeared via video-link from Wandsworth Prison, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He was off duty at the time of the offence.
Judge Georgina Kent ordered a pre-sentence report and adjourned the sentencing hearing to 10 February.
She said: "This is a serious offence. The ordering of the report is not an indication of the outcome."
John Howey, defending, said: "Mr Grigg accepts that he tied up the complainant. He takes no issue with anything she says."
The incident was reported on 6 December last year and Grigg was charged two days later.
Commander Jon Savell, who is in charge of the Met's professional standards team, previously said: "I recognise this news will cause concern and I would like to reassure the public that we took immediate steps as soon as the report was received by police."