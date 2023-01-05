London adult care death: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murdering a fellow resident at an adult care facility in east London, police say.
Police and paramedics went to Newham Centre for Mental Health in Plaistow at 03:45 GMT on Tuesday where a man, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination at East Ham Mortuary on Wednesday gave the cause of death as compression of the neck. The victim's family has been informed.
Rolando Torres-Pena, 21, will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court later.
