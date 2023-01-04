Murder charge after man in care fatally assaulted in Hayes
A care facility resident has been charged with the murder of a fellow resident in west London.
Police were called to reports of an assault at a centre for adults with mental health and drug abuse issues in Lansbury Drive, Hayes, shortly before midnight on Monday.
Emergency crews attended but John Hallissey, 60, later died at the scene.
Rajinder Pall, 44, has been charged with murder and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The Met said a post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of Mr Hallissey's death was compression to the neck.
The force added detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are investigating and Mr Hallissey's family continue to be supported.
