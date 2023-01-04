New Cross: Boy, 16, fatally stabbed after grudge, court hears
A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed over a year-long grudge as he walked to a boxing gym with his social worker in south-east London, a court has heard.
Teon Campbell-Pitter was found fatally injured by police in Fordham Park, New Cross, Lewisham, on 13 April.
Prosecutor Sally O'Neill KC told the Old Bailey the attack followed an "aggressive" fight in March 2021.
Two 16-year-old boys, who were 15 years old when Teon died and cannot be named, deny murder.
Ms O'Neill KC told jurors an "ill feeling" between Teon and the first defendant had persisted since the incident a year before, in which Teon was found with a "Rambo-style" survival knife tucked into his waistband.
On 23 March 2021, Teon and others were caught on CCTV footage appearing to act "aggressively" towards the youth on Lewisham High Street, jurors heard.
When the youth "pushed back", he was struck with a crutch, the court was told.
Ms O'Neill said: "The fighting between the groups persisted even when two adult members of the public intervened to try and separate them."
The first defendant told officers at the scene he had been "jumped", and in a phone call overheard by officers, he said he was going to kill the people who had jumped him, the court heard.
The court heard how the accused boy had also told a friend that he hated Teon and wanted to hurt him.
He has admitted having a knife on 13 April last year but denies murder.
The second defendant, who is accused of encouraging and assisting him, also denies murder.
The trial continues.
