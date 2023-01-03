Maureen Gitau: Man charged with murder of missing woman
A man has been charged with the murder of a missing woman from south-east London, police have said.
Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing on 10 December, having last been seen five days earlier as she left her home in Evelyn Street, Deptford.
The Metropolitan Police said Mark Moodie, 54, of Nightingale Place, Woolwich, has been charged with her murder.
He is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.
Ms Gitau's body has not been found.
