Police appeal after two men shot in Camberwell on New Year's Eve
Police are appealing for information after two men were shot in south London on New Year's Eve.
The Met said it was contacted by hospital staff after the men, aged 24 and 28, came in with injuries.
Both men remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The force added initial inquiries suggested it followed an incident on the Lettsom Estate on McNeil Road in Camberwell, which happened at about 20:30 GMT on Saturday.
Officers urged anyone with information or who witnessed anything suspicious at around that time to contact the force, or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers.
